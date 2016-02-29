Expert Advice: What works to relieve stress for people who can't relax?

Michael Traub, ND, is an alternative dermatology expert.

Health.com
February 29, 2016

stress-psoriasisIstockphoto/HealthQ: Yeah, stress triggers my skin problems, but yoga and meditation are not my thing. What works to relieve stress for people who can't relax?

A: Physical activity is probably the best answer for stress management for someone who finds it difficult to relax. It can take many forms, from dancing to rock climbing. Do the types of exercise that you enjoy the most, for at least 3 hours a week. If you are not in good physical condition to begin with, start slowly and build gradually. We all relax when we sleep. So another option is to take a 20-30 minute nap during the day. And lastly, you might consider counseling as a helpful way to manage stress.

