Expert Advice: How much sun is safe for my psoriasis?

Q: I am totally confused about how much sun is safe when my psoriasis flares. Can you help?

A: As you know, sun exposure is usually beneficial for psoriasis. One reason is because ultraviolet light initiates the production of vitamin D in the skin. However, we need to balance the risks with the benefit. The main caution is to avoid sunburn, which can increase your risk for skin cancers and promote aging changes in the skin. If you use sunscreen and wear protective clothing, a hat, and sunglasses, you can be in the sun as much as you like.