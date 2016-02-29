Expert Advice: Can I get a tattoo if I have psoriasis?

Steven Feldman, MD, PhD, is a professor of pathology and dermatology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Health.com
February 29, 2016

tattoo-removalGetty ImagesQ: Can I get a tattoo if I have psoriasis?

A: Patients with psoriasis can get a tattoo, but psoriasis can develop in the tattoo. If a person has psoriasis, lesions can develop when the skin is injured. So the needle sticks of a tattoo can cause psoriasis to occur. This isnt the end of the world. A localized spot of psoriasis is usually easily treated with strong cortisone medicines.

