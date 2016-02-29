Expert Advice: Does anyone die from psoriasis?

Steven Feldman, MD, PhD, is a professor of pathology and dermatology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

February 29, 2016

patient-mistake-doctorGetty ImagesQ: How severe can my psoriasis become if I dont get treated? Does anyone die from it?

A: Dying from psoriasis is rarevery rarenowadays. And I believe that most times psoriasis doesnt get worse. Early treatment of the skin disease isnt critical for preventing progression of the disease. So if there are just a couple spots and they arent bothersome, then treatment may not be needed. But if the lesions are bothersome, there are many good treatments available to help control the condition.

