Expert Advice: Does anyone die from psoriasis?

Q: How severe can my psoriasis become if I dont get treated? Does anyone die from it?

A: Dying from psoriasis is rarevery rarenowadays. And I believe that most times psoriasis doesnt get worse. Early treatment of the skin disease isnt critical for preventing progression of the disease. So if there are just a couple spots and they arent bothersome, then treatment may not be needed. But if the lesions are bothersome, there are many good treatments available to help control the condition.