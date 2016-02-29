Expert Advice: Will I develop psoriatic arthritis?

Steven Feldman, MD, PhD, is a professor of pathology and dermatology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Health.com
February 29, 2016

Q: If I have psoriasis, does that mean I will develop psoriatic arthritis?

A: Not necessarily. Most people with psoriasis dont develop psoriatic arthritis. The more severe the psoriasis is, the more likely it will be associated with joint symptoms. People with psoriasis should be on the lookout for joint stiffness (especially morning stiffness), joint pain, and back pain. Any of these could indicate psoriatic arthritis and the need to see a rheumatologist (a joint specialist).

