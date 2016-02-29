No More Headaches: 10 Surprising Headache Triggers

(ISTOCKPHOTO)Could it be something you ate? Not enough sleep? Want to know what could be causing your headache? Our comprehensive list just might help you out.

1. Your weight

In a recent study, researchers found that women with mild obesity (a body mass index of 30) had a 35 percent greater risk of headaches than those with a lower BMI. Severe obesity (BMI of 40) upped the chances to 80 percent.

Take the Migraine Quiz What really triggers that debilitating pain in your head? Read moreMore about migraines

2. Your personality

Certain traits, including rigidity, reserve, and obsessivity may make you headache-prone. If that sounds like you, it could be time to sign up for relaxation training.

3. The big O

In one survey, 46 percent of headache sufferers said sex had triggered a headache. Usually, this is an overexertion headache (like joggers and weight­lifters sometimes get); you may feel a dull pain that builds during foreplay or get a sudden headache around orgasm (more likely in men). In rare cases, such an intense headache could be caused by a tumor or aneurysm. For most folks, though, sex headaches are harmless.

4. That three-day vacay

Weekend or “let-down” headaches can happen when you take a break from your routine, says Alexander Mauskop, MD, founder and director of the New York Headache Center and co-author of What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Migraines. Ease into the change by keeping your sleep time as normal as possibleyoull end up feeling more rested than if you stay in bed until noon.

5. Your bathroom paint job

Its not just arguing over paint colors that can give you a headache; fumes from traditional paints can trigger pain. Many companies now make nearly odorless, low-VOC (volatile organic compound) formulas, like Benjamin Moores Natura line or Devoes Wonder Pure.

6. Dehydration

You dont have to drink gallons of water to stay hydrated, says John La Puma, MD, author of ChefMDs Big Book of Culinary Medicine, “Id love it if people got more water from eating fruits and vegetables because then theyd get all the other good things that come with them.”

7. Skipping meals

We know youre busy, but hunger is a common headache trigger.

8. Too much caffeine

A little can help headaches, but too much can trigger them, New York City neurologist Audrey Halpern, MD, says. If caffeine is causing your pain, gradually cut back until you have caffeine no more than two days a week.

9. Inactivity

A recent Swedish study showed that those who were inactive were more likely to get headaches than those who worked out. Aim for 20 to 30 minutes of cardio a day, five days a week, to relieve stress, send blood to the brain, and get feel-good endorphins flowing. Exercise may be a trigger for some people, so consult your doc first.

10. Sleep deprivation

One large study says those who slept an average of six hours a night tended to have significantly more severe and more frequent headaches than those who got more zzzs.

Dont feed your headache

Everyone reacts differently, but some foods are known to trigger headaches for many peopleand others (especially those rich in magnesium) seem to help prevent them.

THIS NOT THIS Spinach Red Wine Tofu Beer Oat Bran MSG Barley Chocolate Fish Oil Aged Cheese Olive Oil Saurkraut White Beans, Sunflower and Pumpkins Seeds Processed Meats (Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, etc.)

This article was first published in Health magazine, May 2009.