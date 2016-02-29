Will Allergy Shots Ease Asthma?

February 29, 2016

allergy-shot(GETTY IMAGES)No one likes to get a shot, much less a series of them. But if you have asthma, allergy shots can be a lifesaver. These shotsalso known as immunotherapyare a bit like a vaccine. They contain small amounts of an allergen, and over time this controlled exposure to the allergen may help you develop a resistance to it.

Once your doctor figures out whats triggering your asthma symptoms, you receive a series of shotsstarting weekly and then less often as time goes oncontaining the allergen, which can help desensitize you to substances such as pet dander, dust, and pollen.

Allergy shots can be very effective in people with asthmasome children experience long-term relief after a few years of getting shots. But these shots arent for everyone. For instance, children under 2 years old and people in poor health should avoid them.

To learn more about allergy shots, read the following information from our A–Z Health Library.

