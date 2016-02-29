Types of Surgery Used to Treat GERD

It's never anyone's first choice to have surgery to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and indeed, most doctors say you shouldn't even think about GERD surgery unless you have prolonged, persistent heartburn that doesn't respond to medication. (And you've already tried all the recommended lifestyle changes, including losing weight, changing your eating habits, cutting out alcohol, and quitting smoking, among others.)

GERD surgery works for some people and not others, but the good news is that GERD procedures are more successful than in the past. The most common GERD surgery, fundoplication, helps 60% to 90% of the people who have the procedure. If you and your doctor determine that GERD surgery is worth a try, there are several options to choose from, including fundoplication or other techniques.