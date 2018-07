(VICTORIA BEHM)In 2008, after recovering from breast cancer, New York artist Victoria Behm contracted what seemed to be a bad flu. But symptoms persisted beyond the usual time. She eventually found herself in an ER, gasping for breath. Then she was diagnosed with a disease she had barely heard of.

This is Vicki's visual diary, annotated with her words, from her symptoms to her hopeful new life with a weakened heart. View the slideshow.