What Those Funny Old Smoking Ads Really Show

Health.com
February 29, 2016

smoking-old-ads(STANFORD SCHOOL OF MEDICINE)For decades, doctors, scientists, celebrities, and cool-cat executives were all used in cigarette ads to deflect fears that smoking was dangerous. The health-claim strategy evolved into "low-tar" claims that became the subject of a Supreme Court case in October 2008. We pulled these examples from a large documentation project by the Stanford University School of Medicine.
View the slideshow.

