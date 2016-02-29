What Those Funny Old Smoking Ads Really Show

(STANFORD SCHOOL OF MEDICINE)For decades, doctors, scientists, celebrities, and cool-cat executives were all used in cigarette ads to deflect fears that smoking was dangerous. The health-claim strategy evolved into "low-tar" claims that became the subject of a Supreme Court case in October 2008. We pulled these examples from a large documentation project by the Stanford University School of Medicine.
