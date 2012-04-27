(ISTOCKPHOTO)If youve ever considered sleeping pills, you may have worried about how youd feel the next day, whether youd get hooked, and what other effects the medication might have on you. When used correctly, prescription medication is safe and effective, and can help you get through a patch of insomnia or fitful sleeping.

In fact, doctors say that prescription pills are more reliable than over-the-counter meds for any extended period of time. (Behavior therapy remains the most effective long-term remedy for sleep problems, but meds can often help when youre first adjusting to better sleep habits.)

Side effects can occur, however, especially if youre not taking the best type of medication for you, at the right dosage. Here are a few of the most common problems you may experience while taking a sleep medication, and what you can do to avoid them: View the slideshow.