25 Breast Cancer Myths and Misunderstandings (Nos. 16-20)

(BELIEFNET.COM)16. Myth: Needle biopsies can disturb cancer cells and cause them to spread to other parts of the body.

Reality: There's no conclusive evidence for this claim. Despite some previous concerns, a 2004 study found no increased spread of cancer among patients undergoing needle biopsies compared to those who did not have the procedure.

17. Myth: After heart disease, breast cancer is the nation's leading killer of women.

Reality: Breast cancer kills roughly 40,000 women a year in the United States but stroke (96,000 deaths), lung cancer (71,000), and chronic lower respiratory disease (67,000) are each responsible for more deaths annually.

18. Myth: If your mammography report is negative, there is nothing else to worry about.

Reality: Despite their importance for breast cancer screening and diagnosis, mammograms fail to detect around 10% to 20% of breast cancers. This is why clinical breast exams and, to some extent, breast self-exams are crucial pieces of the screening process.

Getty Images19. Myth: Hair straighteners cause breast cancer in African-American women.

Reality: A large 2007 study funded by the National Cancer Institute found no increase in breast cancer risk due to the use of hair straighteners or relaxers. Study participants included African-American women who had used straighteners seven or more times a year for 20 years or longer.

20. Myth: Removing the entire breast gives you a better chance of surviving cancer than having a lumpectomy with radiation therapy.

Reality: Survival rates are about the same for women who have mastectomies and for women who choose the breast-conserving option of removing only part of the breast and following the surgery with radiation treatments. However, there are some casessuch as with extensive DCIS disease, the presence of BRCA gene mutations, or particularly large tumorswhen lumpectomy and radiation may not be an appropriate treatment option.

