There's Good News About Treatment and Survival of Breast Cancer

Few things are as terrifying as thinking you might have breast cancer: Surveys show it's women's number one health worry. However, 80% of biopsies are benign. And thanks to advances in testing and treatment, breast cancer is less deadly than ever, and curing it is not the toxic, disfiguring ordeal it once was.

The importance of regular breast screening cannot be overstatednor, for those who have been diagnosed, the importance of understanding the treatment options and finding good medical care. That's what this breast cancer Health Journey is here for: to explain the risks and tests and to guide you through the full range of choices you have on your road to cure. Along the way, we dive deeply into the emotional aspects of this disease, talk to women who have beaten breast cancer, and introduce you to the doctors and experts who have helped them do it.

Our Breast Cancer Health Journey team includes editorial adviser Julia A. Smith, MD, PhD; editor Sally Chew; research editor Michael Gollust; lead writer Lorie Parch; and many contributing journalists.

