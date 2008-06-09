Watch out for other mood disorders related to depression.(ISTOCK)Some mental health conditions are related to, or occur with, clinical depression. Here are a few of the most common.

Dysthymia

You may have this common mood disorder if you experience a less severe degree of the symptoms of major depression for more than two years.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

If you have intrusive thoughts or exhibit compulsive behavior, such as excessive hand-washing, read about obsessive-compulsive disorder here.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

If you experience panic, depression, or anxiety after a traumatic event, you may have PTSD. Seek professional help as soon as possible.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD)

If youre a woman who has severe mood swings before your period, you might have PMDD. It can be treated. For more information, read 6 Signs It May Be More Than PMS.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

If you feel tired, depressed, or anxious during the winter, you may be experiencing SAD. For more information read 7 Signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Bipolar disorder

People with bipolar disorder experience symptoms that may look just like regular depression (sometimes called unipolar depression), such as feeling down and a lack of interest in things they normally enjoy. However, they also may have episodes of high-energy, euphoric activity known as mania. For more information, read 10 Subtle Signs of Bipolar Disorder