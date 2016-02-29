How to Use Condoms Correctly

Condoms don't work if you use them incorrectlysuch as on a banana.(DINO O./FOTOLIA)Here's how to correctly put on, use, and dispose of a condom.

Check the expiration date on the wrapper and make sure it was not stored in a warm environment or near sharp objects that could weaken or puncture the condom.

Before opening the wrapper, use your fingers to push the condom to the opposite side of the package so it will not tear when you open the wrapper.

Remove the condom from the wrapper and pinch the tip between your fingers to prevent any air from getting in the tip, which can cause the condom to break. For extra comfort and enjoyment, place a drop of water-based lubricant at the tip of the condom and on the penis.

More about condoms



Make sure the penis is erect.

While pinching the tip of the condom between your fingers, hold it at the tip of the penis and begin unrolling it down the shaft. Make sure the rolled-up part of the condom is on the outside; otherwise, the condom is inside out.

If the condom rolls back up toward the head of the penis during sex, roll it back down immediately. If it slips completely off, do not put it back on. Instead, put on a new condom.

After ejaculation, hold the base of the condom while withdrawing from your partner to prevent the condom from slipping off. Be sure to keep the condom and your penis from touching your partner's body.

Wrap the used condom in tissue and toss it in the garbage. To avoid plumbing problems, do not flush it down the toilet.