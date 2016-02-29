(MATTHEW SORRENTINO)Matthew Sorrentino, MD, is a preventive cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He first became interested in the prevention of heart disease during his medical training, when he was confronted with the huge burden of heart disease on a daily basis. He has devoted his career to understanding the risk factors that cause heart disease and educating both patients and physicians on how to reduce the complications of this disease.

Dr. Sorrentino received his MD degree from the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine in 1984, then completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Next he completed a cardiology fellowship at the University of Chicago. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology and a fellow in the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Sorrentino has a large clinical practice in general cardiology with a focus on prevention at the University of Chicago Hospitals. He has been recognized for his clinical expertise and was named a "top doctor" in cardiology by Castle Connolly and Chicago magazine in 2001 and again in 2008. A popular speaker, he has been invited to give lectures and participate in continuing medical education courses both nationally and internationally. He is also North American editor of the Journal of Geriatric Cardiology, a joint publication with the Institute of Geriatric Cardiology at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing. He has written numerous articles on preventive cardiology and is a host on XM Satellite Radios ReachMD (XM 157), the first radio channel for medical professionals.