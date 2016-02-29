(DAVID RAPOPORT)David Rapoport, MD, an associate professor of medicine at the New York University School of Medicine, earned his physics degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his MD at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1974. He did his internal medicine training at St. Luke's–Roosevelt Hospital Center and a pulmonary fellowship at Bellevue Hospital Center of New York University. He has been involved in clinical research in sleep medicine since 1979 and cofounded the NYU Sleep Disorders Center in 1989. He is currently director of the Sleep Medicine Program at the NYU School of Medicine and director of research at the NYU Sleep Disorders Center at Bellevue Hospital.

Dr. Rapoport has a long-standing interest in the physiology of sleep-disordered breathing (sleep apnea and snoring). He was one of the early users and developers of nasal CPAP as a treatment for sleep apnea. He holds multiple U.S. and European patents for improvements on nasal CPAP. He is the principal investigator of the NYU site of an NIH-sponsored multicenter epidemiologic study on sleep-disordered breathing and cardiovascular disease, and is involved in multiple industry-sponsored clinical trials. He is a frequent speaker at both local and national scientific meetings.

Dr. Rapoport is the founder and president of the Foundation for Research in Sleep Disorders, a nonprofit organization that supports sleep research through grants and fellowship stipends. The foundation has contributed to the education of future sleep scientists and funded research leading to development of new diagnostic and therapeutic techniques in sleep medicine. He is also a board-certified sleep specialist, a member of the board of directors of the American Sleep Apnea Association, and a former member of the board of directors of the American Lung Association of the City of New York.