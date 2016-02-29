(RICHARD HELLMAN)Richard Hellman, MD, is past president of the board of directors of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and chair of its Patient Safety Committee. He is a fellow of both the American College of Endocrinology and the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Hellman is in private practice in North Kansas City, Mo., and is a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC) School of Medicine. A graduate of Chicago Medical School, he completed his postgraduate training at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He spent nine years as a full-time faculty member of the UMKC School of Medicine, serving as an associate professor of medicine and the director of endocrine programs. Dr. Hellman, a member of the national medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha, is also the medical director of the Heart of America Diabetes Research Foundation.

Dr. Hellman is a member of the executive committee of the Physician Consortium for Performance Improvement, the premier developer of quality and safety measures. He is also currently on the AMA Expert Panel that is focusing on improving patient safety by medication reconciliation. He is a member of two National Quality Forum Technical Expert Panels: one on diabetes, and one for the National Voluntary Consensus Standards for Therapeutic Drug Management Quality project. Last year, he was an invited speaker at many international endocrinology societies scientific meetings, including those in Latin America, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Tunisia, Canada, and Jordan. He is working on international projects with the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and the World Psychiatric Association.