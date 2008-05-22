Treatment for men unable to have an erection took a great leap forward when the first oral erectile dysfunction (ED) medication, Viagra (sildenafil), was introduced in 1998. But there have been strides recently in a range of other ED treatments too, ranging from over-the-counter pumps to surgical implants and suppositories.

Diagnosing your own ED is not a good idea, however. If you have trouble getting an erection, it's important to see a doctor before pursuing any sort of treatment. There could be a medical explanation for your condition, and your health and sexual history may come into play. Here are seven possible ways to treat ED. View the slideshow.