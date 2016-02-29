4 Tips for Choosing the Right Shoes if You Have Diabetes

If you have diabetic peripheral neuropathy, you'll need to select shoes and break them in carefully to help prevent any type of injury. Even a tiny blister or ulcer can rapidly escalate into infection and gangrene, which could lead to an amputation.

"If you're buying a pair of shoes, you should noteven if it's a Hush Puppyyou should not wear the shoe a full day," says Deborah Cochrane, 57, who has type 2 diabetes and lives in New York City. "You should phase it in. Wear it two hours and take it off. Because the shoe is basically fighting against your foot and if you develop a little blister, you're out for the count."

It's also important to avoid going barefoot or wearing any shoes that don't protect your feet from injury.

"Reckless behavior when you have neuropathy is walking around in flip-flops or barefoot," says Joseph LeMaster, MD, MPH, of the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Shoes are required, even on the beach. "If you're on vacation in the Caribbean, can you imagine stepping on a shell? That can ruin your whole vacation," says Cochrane. "You have to be very, very careful of infection."

Here's what you should look for when choosing shoes, according to the National Diabetes Education Program.