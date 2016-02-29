For some sleep apnea patients who can't or don't want to be treated with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, surgery is another option.

More about sleep apnea surgery

Surgery is more invasive and carries more risksand its results don't always last foreverbut surgery can often provide relief and freedom from sleeping with a mask and machine every night.

You can also ask your doctor about newer, cutting-edge procedures that are gaining popularity: Some include polyester throat implants, radiofrequency lasers, and tongue repositioning.