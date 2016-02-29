Check out these real-world tips for adjusting your attitude and getting through breast cancer's trying times.

Kim Rider avoided weekend worries.(KIM RIDER)1. Take control

Kim Rider, 50, of Boulder, Colo., tweaked her treatment plan when she could. She avoided scheduling anything on Thursdays or Fridaysno blood samples or tests to leave her anxious all weekend waiting for the resultsand she found that the anxiety dissipated a bit more once she had an action plan for her treatment. "Then I was more optimistic," says Rider. "Still devastatedbut moving forward."

Leslie Riddle does regular reality checks.(LESLIE RIDDLE)2. Do a reality check

Leslie Riddle, 50, of New York City, relies on a little mental pick-me-up when she feels sorry for herself. "I remind myself that things could always be worse," she says. A quick look around her doctor's waiting roomor even any street corner in New York Cityhelps her remember that there's always someone in more trouble than she is.

3. Look for the silver lining

Michelle, 49, of Columbus, Ohio, found her stress levels rising as she battled her insurance company about updating their criteria for coverage and approving certain procedures. But it made her feel better when she realized that her efforts might just benefit others who lacked the strength or resources to fight. "I'd say to myself: There's a reason this is happening," she says.

Yoga calms Pam Tazioli's mind and body.(PAM TAZIOLI)4. Try new ways to relax

Pam Tazioli, 54, of Seattle, loves yoga: "A lot of people think it's a little out there, but when you have something as serious as cancer, you realize, man, it can help your blood pressure, calm your body and mindthis is good stuff."

More about coping