What Is a Sleep Study?

Health.com
February 29, 2016

A sleep study usually involves spending the night in a sleep lab, hooked up to electrodes and other machinery that monitors your brain activity, heart rate, breathing rate, and body movements while you sleep.

Doug's Sleep StudySleep Study Doctor-Patient Video"It showed me when I stopped breathing"  Watch videoMore about sleep studies

A technician will wake you in the morning and send you on your way. Your results will come later.

Information gathered during your study will be used to diagnose or rule out conditions such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, periodic limb movement disorder, or other sleep-related conditions.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up