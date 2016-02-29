During your night at a sleep lab, you may undergo a polysomnogram or other test to determine whether you have sleep apnea, narcolepsy, periodic limb movement disorder, or other sleep-related conditions.

Sleep labs are usually located in or affiliated with hospitals, and they have both certified sleep specialists as well as sleep lab technicians on staff. Your sleep study results are usually available a few days after your overnight visit.

Below is a description of what your sleep test may feel like, plus risks and other things to consider, from our A-Z Health Library.