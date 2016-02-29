Common Risk Factors for Insomnia, Sleep Apnea, and Other Sleep Disorders

Menespecially those with thick necks and high BMIsare at greater risk for sleep apnea.(ISTOCKPHOTO)

Sleep problems are equal-opportunity afflictions; they strike men and women, from children and teenagers to the elderly. More than half of Americans say they have trouble sleeping a few nights a week, and nearly one in five feels fatigued almost every day.

And while anyone can struggle with occasional bouts of tossing and turning, there are certain people who run a higher risk of developing a sleep disorder than others. Here are some of the major risk factors for four common conditions, and circumstances that may make you susceptible to sleep problems in general.

Obstructive sleep apnea

Your risk is higher for obstructive sleep apnea if you:

Snore loudly

Are male or a post-menopausal female

Are overweight

Have a thick neck (greater than 16 inches in women, 17 inches in men)

Have naturally small airways in your nose, throat, or mouth

Experience frequent congestion due to hay fever or allergies

Are a smoker

Are a heavy drinker

Are African American, Hispanic, or a Pacific Islander

Are an older adult

Have high blood pressure

Have a family history of sleep apnea

Have diabetes

Have had a mild brain injury

Insomnia

Your risk is higher for insomnia if you:

Are female

Are pregnant or menopausal

Are an older adult

Are under a lot of stress

Suffer from depression or other mental disease

Work at night or have frequent major shift changes at work

Travel long distances with time changes

Have a family history of insomnia

Restless legs syndrome

Your risk is higher for restless legs syndrome (RLS) if you:

Are female

Are middle-age or older

Have a family history of RLS

Are of northern European descent

Are pregnant (symptoms usually occur during the last trimester and disappear within a few weeks of giving birth)

Narcolepsy

Your risk is higher for narcolepsy if you:

Have a brother, sister, or parent with narcolepsy

Have certain thyroid disorders

Have diabetes

Have an autoimmune disorder

Sleep disorders often surface along with other health problems, as symptoms of both conditions feed off each other. Pain or depression can keep you up at night, for examplewhile insomnia, in turn, makes pain and depression worse. If you have a chronic disease that might contribute to sleep problems, make sure your doctor addresses both.