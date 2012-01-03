30 Days to a Whole New You Beauty Plan
Follow these must-try beauty tips to get a more gorgeous you in just 30 days.
Create higher cheekbones
“The key to looking younger is making your cheekbones seem higher and sculpted,” says makeup artist Julie Hewett. For the sculpting part, use a blush brush to dust a bronzing powder along the undersides of your cheekbones. Next, place a few dots of a tawny-rose cream blush along your cheekbones and up toward your temples, almost in a C shape. The final step is key: Use a clean blush brush to blend in the dots of cream blush, curving the path of the brush upward.
