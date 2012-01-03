30 Days to a Whole New You Beauty Plan

Day 1

“The key to looking younger is making your cheekbones seem higher and sculpted,” says makeup artist Julie Hewett. For the sculpting part, use a blush brush to dust a bronzing powder along the undersides of your cheekbones. Next, place a few dots of a tawny-rose cream blush along your cheekbones and up toward your temples, almost in a C shape. The final step is key: Use a clean blush brush to blend in the dots of cream blush, curving the path of the brush upward.