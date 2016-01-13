Where to Buy All the Products in the January/February 2016 Issue of Health

Saw something you liked? Here's where to get it.
James WhiteThe January/February 2016 issue of Health features the perfect skin cream, the coolest smart watches for fitness, hot new workout clothes, and a series of products that will help you get the best night of sleep of your life.
Discover where to buy all of them with this guide.
Page 22: Dry Shampoo 2.0
Page 22: How to Pack the Perfect Travel Makeup Bag
Page 22: Renew Your Glow
Page 29: Your Skin vs. Winter
Page 39: Show Your Strands Some Love
Page 55: The Upper Body Fat Blast
Page 60: Watch Out
Page 62: Ready, Set, Buff (Coming soon)
Page 73: Your Body on the Clock
Page 81: Your Best Sleep Starts Here
Page 109: Strong and Lean in 2016
Page 120: Shake Up Your Makeup
Page 144: Beauty Uses for Coffee