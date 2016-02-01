Getty ImagesYou've seen the power of a cup of joe: All it takes is a few sips to bring you back from the Walking Dead. Happily, it's a perker-upper for skin and hair, too. "The coffee bean is rich in stimulating caffeine and polyphenols, which are potent antioxidants," says Heidi Waldorf, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. "When used topically, it can brighten skin, ease puffiness and soothe inflammation." Get your fix with either a DIY treatment or our product picks.

1. Body scrub

An exfoliator with caffeine helps reduce a dimpled appearance by temporarily deflating fat cells.

DIY it: Stir up a skin-renewing body scrub with 1 cup coffee grounds and 1/2 cup sugar. Add 1 cup hydrating coconut oil and mix well. In the shower, massage the mixture onto wet skin using circular motions and strong pressure; rinse off and pat dry.

Buy it: Java Coffee Bean and Raw Sugar Body Scrub ($28; javaskincare.com).

2. Glow-getter

Coffee provides a gentile exfoliation to reveal a fresher, more radiant complexion.

DIY it: To make a mask, combine 1/2 cup coffee grounds with 1/2 cup cocoa powder. Add 1 cup whole milk, which packs exfoliating enzymes; stir until mixture forms a paste. Mix in 1 tablespoon honey to lock in moisture. Rub over clean skin and let dry for at least 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

Buy it: Lush Cup O' Coffee Mask ($30; amazon.com).

3. Natural volumizer

Treating hair regularly with coffee can help keep the roots active and stimulate growth, according to a recent study at the University of LÃ¼beck in Germany.

DIY it: Once a week, mix a handful of coffee grounds with a dollop of conditioner and work through roots, gently massaging your scalp to stimulate circulation; wait five minutes before rinsing.

Buy it: Aveda Clove Conditioner ($21; nordstrom.com).

4. Post-sun soother

Coffee's anti-inflammatory properties ease redness, and antioxidants fight off UV-induced free radicals. Even better? Researchers found that when applied topically, caffeine helps protect against some skin cancers at the molecular level.

DIY it: Dilute a cup of brewed coffee with cold water, then soak a soft cloth in the solution and blot over sunburned areas. Your skin will immediately feel cooler.

Buy it: Alba Botanica Hawaiian Replenishing Kona After-Sun Lotion ($7; amazon.com).

5. Undereye balm

Caffeine helps drain the fluid under eyes that causes puffiness, and it constricts blood vessels to dial down dark circles, explains Dr. Waldorf.

DIY it: Create a cold compress by soaking two cotton rounds in a chilled cup of coffee. Wring them out, place over closed eyes and relax for 10 minutes as the liquid absorbs into your skin.

Buy it: 100% Pure Organic Coffee Bean Eye Cream ($25; birchbox.com).