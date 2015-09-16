Pin It: The Jillian Michaels Circuit Workout

James White

Download, print, or Pin this calorie-torching workout from Jillian Michaels.

Health.com
September 16, 2015

It's not much of a stretch to say that nobody knows how to build power, speed, strength, and flexibility better than Jillian Michaels. This comprehensive workout, which she created for Health, trains the muscles in a way that will bust through even the most persistent plateau. Do it four times a week, paired with 20 minutes of high-intensity interval training, and watch your body be transformed.

Go back to the full workout
