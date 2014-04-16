3 Tips for Ditching Your Wardrobe Clutter

Getty Images As someone who needs to dress for TV appearances, Fashion Week, the red carpet, and even just my daily business meetings, I've had to update what I wear over the years. I've tried to be "of the moment," but I learned that I look and feel most comfortable when I stick with what is truly my personal style (think J.Crew meets Céline).

I overhaul my closet twice a year. With help from a stylist and from a friend who is completely honest with me, we pare down. When we're done, it seems like I have a whole new wardrobe! Sure, the process can be overwhelming, but these simple steps help.

Sort away

Make piles for donations (Dress for Success can always use professional attire), giveaways to friends or family, clothes to dry-clean, items to tailor and a TBD pile to sort through again when you're done. You might think you want to get rid of something but on second thought decide to keep it after you go through everything you have. Clothes too small? Consider if they will fit when you lose weight. Too big? Maybe they're worth tailoring. Trust me: A good tailor is invaluable. Styles change and so do you, so customizing fit for your body can make even the least expensive item look like a million bucks.

Hang it up

I love new hangers, especially when they all match. Use wooden hangers, as opposed to plastic or wire ones, to preserve the shape of your clothes. Hanging clothes also makes everything easier to find.

Organize by style and color

Grouping dresses, blazers and tops leads to faster navigation of your wardrobe. Take that to the next level and sort each style by coloryou'll be able to see what you have and put outfits together in no time at all. My best tip? Mix it up and be comfortable, and you'll know that your clothes are really the right ones for you.

5 staples you'll wear year after year

Once you've got room in your closet, make sure you have a seasonless, wearable wardrobe with these basics.

1. Signature accessories

From sparkly earrings and necklaces to scarves, the right extras will turn up the volume on even the simplest outfit.

2. Blazers

I live in blazers and prefer classic single-breasted cuts from Uniqlo and Rag & Bone. The few investment blazers I've bought over the years, like a black Chanel, are still the ones I grab when I have to take my look up a notch. Simple and elegant, they can make my worn-out blue jeans look chic.

3. Stretch tanks

Theory makes a great one that holds you in and allows sweaters to fit nicely.

4. Jeans

I have so many pairs (always with stretch) and often get the same style in two different sizesone looser and the other more form-fitting.

5. Cute sneakers

Converse and Vans are my go-tos. I love how they can easily dress down a pair of serious black pants.

Bobbi Brown is Health's contributing beauty and lifestyle editor. To keep up with Bobbi, follow her at everythingbobbi.com.