Getty ImagesStress is a part of life. Anything from the birth of a child to simply being too busy can bring it on. Not only does stress affect your moodand your midsectionbut you can also see it on your skin in the form of lines, rashes, bumps and breakouts. Since we all experience pressure from time to time, the trick is how we deal with it.

Walk it off

Whenever I feel like I'm going a mile a minute without a second to breathe, I take a walk. Removing myself from a chaotic situation always makes things seem better. At work, I might go for a short lunchtime stroll around the block (with some window-shopping along the way). If I'm at home, I'll spend 10 minutes outside with our dogs, Missy and Pup Pup. Or I'll call a friend to go on a walk so that I can clear my head, talk through issues and just catch up.

Eat good food

That doesn't mean a loaded-up burger and fries. Traditional "comfort foods" usually flood the body with the kinds of carbohydrates and fat that leave you feeling awful. It's more sensible to eat well-balanced meals that incorporate vegetables, lean protein and whole grains. Your energy level will remain more consistent than if you were reaching for junk food, and your skin will stay healthy and glowing. Plus, you won't have the added anxiety of knowing that you've pigged out.

Treat yourself

When I have time, I make my own chicken broth and sip that throughout the day. The broth keeps me relaxed and reminds me of my nana's chicken soup. And when the kids are in bed, there's nothing like a small glass of red wine to curb the edge. Four ouncesno more than thatis perfect.

Write it down

On nights when I really can't sleep, I grab a pen and jot down every task or concern that's keeping me awakeI call it a "brain dump." Once my thoughts are on paper and not swirling around in my head, they seem much more manageable. And the next morning, I know exactly what I need to do.

