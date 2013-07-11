My weight issue started in college: But instead of gaining the usual 15 pounds, I put on the freshman 40! The main culprit was multicourse meals out with my boyfriend (who's now my husband). By the time I was 25, I was seven months pregnant with our third child and tipping the scales at 250 pounds. Still, it wasn't until a friend's friend died due to obesity-related issues that I decided to change.

Seeing myself smaller

In January 2005, a month after giving birth, I began telling myself, "I am tall, slender and a size 8!" Having a positive inner voice was a good start, but I knew I needed to make over my eating habits, too. I traded fast food for skinless chicken breasts or ground turkey with broccoli and brown rice. I also cut out sugar, including my favorite treat, icing, which I used to put on everything—candy bars, bread, even ice cream! Within three months I had dropped 20 pounds, and clothes I long ago sized out of fit again. This was enough encouragement to help keep me on track.

Falling for exercise

Once I had my diet under control, I joined a local church's aerobics ministry, taking workout classes three times a week. By the fall, I had lost another 50 pounds and added running, which thinned out my frame and sculpted my legs. Who knew that in just 15 months I'd go from a size 20 to an 8? These days I've replaced those 8s with 4s and gone from stay-at-home mom to personal trainer. The best part of my new job: helping women reach their goals of living healthy and fit lives.

By the numbers:

Tamyala Ezell

35, 5'8"

Warner Robins, Ga.

Before:

Weight: 250 lb.

Dress size: 18/20

Jamie HopperAfter:

Weight: 145 lb.

Dress size: 4

Total lost:

Weight: 105 lb.

Sizes lost: 7--8

The surprise supper: Pasta

I love pasta and didn't want to let it go, so I just made mine healthier. I pair wheat varieties with veggies or seafood. It's super simple to make in a pinch.

The sweet cheat: Mangoes

To curb my hankering for treats, I eat mangoes. They have a natural sweetness that does the trick. Plus, they're low in calories and high in fiber.

The workout for mind and body: Running

I used to drive by runners and think, I want to be like those people. Now I am (that's me, upper right)! Running is a time to think and work through issues.

The lower-body saver: Squats

My lower body has always been my stubborn area, so I focus a lot of attention on it. To keep it tight, I do Sumo Squats. They target all of my problem areas (butt and inner thighs) in one easy move!

