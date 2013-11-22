The Health Must-Eat List: Snacks

Look for snacks made primarily from whole grains (popcorn counts!) and choose one that, when combined with your other choices throughout the day, keeps you under your daily sodium limit. Steer clear of snacks that are made only from refined grains (see How to Read a Label to learn how to tell), contain partially hydrogenated oils or shortening (sources of trans fat) or are loaded with sugaragain, an easy trick is to skip any product that lists sugar as the first or second ingredient.

Annie's Chocolate Chip Bunny GrahamsAnnie Chun's Roasted Seaweed Snacks in Brown Sugar & Sea Salt, $1.99 for 0.35 oz.

Annie's Cinnamon Bunny Grahams, $3.39 for 7.5 oz.

Annie's Chocolate Chip Bunny Grahams, $3.39 for 7.5 oz.

Annie's Honey Bunny Grahams, $3.39 for 7.5 oz.

Back to Nature Harvest Whole Wheat crackers, $3.49 for 8.5 oz.

belVita Apple Cinnamon Breakfast biscuits, $3.69 for 5 1.76-oz. packs.

belVita Blueberry Breakfast biscuits, $3.69 for 5 1.76-oz. packs.

belVita Golden Oats Breakfast biscuits, $3.69 for 5 1.76-oz. packs.

Black Jewell Premium Natural Flavor microwave popcorn, $3.99 for 3 3.5-oz. bags.

Cape Cod Original 40% Reduced Fat potato chips479° Black Truffle and White Cheddar popcorn, $3.99 for 1.5 oz.

Pop Secret 94% Fat Free Butter popcorn, $2.99 for 3 3-oz. bags.

Pop Secret Light Butter popcorn, $2.99 for 3 3-oz. bags.

Pop Secret Sea Salt popcorn, $2.99 for 3 3-oz. bags.

Cape Cod Original potato chips, $3.79 for 8 oz.

Cape Cod Original 40% Reduced Fat potato chips, $3.79 for 8 oz.

Cape Cod Waffle Cut Sea Salt potato chips, $3.79 for 8 oz.

Doctor in the Kitchen Dill Flackers, $5.99 for 5-oz. box.

Doctor Kracker Klassic 3 Seed Snackers, $3.99 for 6 oz.

Earth Balance Vegan Aged White Cheddar popcorn, $3.99 for 7 oz.

Food Should Taste Good Barbeque Kettle Cooked sweet potato chipsEarth Balance Vegan Buttery popcorn, $3.99 for 7 oz.

Eat Smart Naturals Sea Salt Whole Grain tortilla chips, $3.99 for 10 oz.

Flamous Organic Sprouted Multigrain Zatar chips, $4.99 per 7 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Food Should Taste Good Barbeque Kettle Cooked sweet potato chips, $3.99 for 4.5 oz.

Food Should Taste Good Original Kettle Cooked sweet potato chips, $3.99 for 4.5 oz.

Food Should Taste Good Salt and Pepper Kettle Cooked sweet potato chips, $3.99 for 4.5 oz.

Food Should Taste Good Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked sweet potato chips, $3.99 for 4.5 oz.

Food Should Taste Good sweet potato tortilla chips $3.49 for 5.5 oz.

Frito-Lay French Onion Sun ChipsFood Should Taste Good Blue Corn tortilla chips, $3.49 for 5.5 oz.

Food Should Taste Good Multigrain tortilla chips, $3.49 for 5.5 oz.

Food Should Taste Good Olive tortilla chips, $3.49 for 5.5 oz.

Frito-Lay French Onion Sun Chips, $3.99 for 10.5 oz.

Frito-Lay Garden Salsa Sun Chips, $3.99 for 10.5 oz.

Frito-Lay Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips, $3.99 for 10.5 oz.

Frito-Lay Original Sun Chips, $3.99 for 10.5 oz.

Garden of Eatin' Everything Multigrain tortilla chips, $3.99 for 8.1 oz.

Garden of Eatin' Sea Salt Multigrain tortilla chips, $3.99 for 8.1 oz.

Jolly Time Butter popcorn (made with Smart Balance), $2.69 for 3 3-oz. bags.

Jolly Time Butter Light popcorn (made with Smart Balance), $2.69 for 3 3-oz. cartons.

Kashi Oatmeal Raisin Flax Soft-Baked cookiesJolly Time Homemade popcorn, $2.69 for 3 3-oz. cartons.

Jolly Time White popcorn kernels, $2.49 for 2 lb.

Jolly Time Yellow popcorn, $2.49 for 2 lb.

Jolly Time 100% Organic Yellow popcorn, $2.49 for 20 oz.

Kashi Chocolate Almond Butter Soft-Baked cookies, $3.29 for 8.5 oz.

Kashi Oatmeal Raisin Flax Soft-Baked cookies, $3.29 for 8.5 oz.

Kashi Heart to Heart Whole Grain Original crackers, $3.19 for 80 oz.

Kashi Garlic Pesto Pita Crisps, $3.19 for 7.9 oz.

Kashi Original 7 Grain Sea Salt Pita Crisps, $3.19 for 7.9 oz.

Kashi Chocolate Soft-Baked Squares, $3.79 for 7 oz.

Kettle Brand Cheddar and Roasted Tomato Bakes potato chips, $3.39 for 4 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Kettle Brand Sea Salt Bakes potato chipsKettle Brand Hickory Honey Barbecue Bakes potato chips, $3.39 for 4 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Kettle Brand Sea Salt Bakes potato chips, $3.39 for 4 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Kettle Brand Sea Salt and Vinegar Bakes potato chips, $3.39 for 4 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Lay's Simply Natural Sea Salt Flavored Thick Cut potato chips, $3.99 for 3.5 oz.

Lundberg Farms Sesame Tamari Organic rice cakes, $3.62 for 13 rice cakes.

Mary's Gone Crackers Caraway crackers, $4.99 for 6.5 oz.

Mary's Gone Crackers Original Seed crackers, $4.99 for 6.5 oz.

Triscuit Rosemary and Olive Oil crackersTriscuit Dill Sea Salt and Olive Oil crackers, $3.69 for 9 oz.

Triscuit Original crackers, $3.69 for 9 oz.

Triscuit Rosemary and Olive Oil crackers, $3.69 for 9 oz.

Triscuit Minis crackers, $3.69 for 9 oz.

Newman's Own Butter microwave popcorn, $2.66 for 3.5 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Newman's Own Butter Boom microwave popcorn, $2.66 for 3.5 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Newman's Own Light Butter microwave popcorn, $2.66 for 3.5 oz.

Newman's Own Natural Flavor microwave popcorn, $2.66 for 3.5 oz.

Newman's Own Natural Tender White microwave popcorn, $2.66 for 3.5 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Newman's Own 94% Fat Free microwave popcorn, $2.66 for 3.5 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Newman's Own microwave popcornsNewman's Own 100 Calorie Natural Mini microwave popcorn, $2.66 for 3.5 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet White Corn Blended with Real Butter popcorn, $4.99 for 6 3.1-oz. bags.

Ozery Skinny Dippers Organic Spelt Thin Grain crackers, $5.49 for 7.8 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Popcorn, Indiana All Natural Sea Salt popcorn, $4 for 5 oz.

Popcorn, Indiana Fit Olive Oil popcorn, $3.99 for 4.4 oz.

Popcorn, Indiana Fit Sea Salt popcorn, $3.99 for 4.4 oz.

Rhythm Superfoods Bombay Curry kale chips, $5.99 for 2 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Seapoint Farms Spicy Wasabi Dry Roasted edamameSeapoint Farms Berry Blend edamame, $2.99 for 3.5 oz.

Seapoint Farms Sunshine Blend edamame, $2.99 for 3.5 oz.

Seapoint Farms Goji Blend Dry Roasted edamame, $2.29 for 3.5 oz.

Seapoint Farms Lightly Salted Dry Roasted edamame, $1.99 for 4 oz.

Seapoint Farms Spicy Wasabi Dry Roasted edamame, $1.99 for 3.5 oz.

SkinnyPop popcorn, $3.99 for 4.4 oz.

Snyder's of Hanover Organic Honey Whole Wheat pretzels, $3.69 for 8 oz.

Snyder's of Hanover Organic Whole Wheat and Oat pretzels, $3.69 for 8 oz.

Snyder's of Hanover Multigrain Braided Twists, $3.69 for 12 oz.

Terra Exotic Harvest Sea Salt chips, $4.99 for 6 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Terra Exotic Original vegetable chips, $4.99 for 6.8 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Terra Exotic Original vegetable chipsTerra Taro chips, $4.99 for 6 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Wasa Light Rye Crispbread, $3.09 for 9.5 oz.

Way Better Snacks Simply Beyond Black Bean tortilla chips, $3.49 for 5.5 oz.

