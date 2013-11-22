The Health Must-Eat List: Packaged Fruit

It's best to eat fruit in as close to its natural form as possible. That means saying no to fruit packaged in gels or syrups that contain lots of sugar or artificial sweeteners. Canned, jarred or cups of fruit in 100 percent fruit juice, or dried or freeze-dried fruit with no added sugar, were the only kinds that made our list.

Del Monte pineapple chunks in 100% juiceBare Fruit Snacks Organic Granny Smith Apple Chips, $2.99 for 2.2 oz.

Brothers-All-Natural Mixed Berry Fruit Crisps, 99¢ for 0.39 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Del Monte pineapple chunks in 100% juice, $1.35 for 15 oz.

Del Monte pineapple crushed in 100% juice, $1.35 for 15 oz.

Del Monte pineapple slices in 100% juice, $1.35 for 15 oz.

Del Monte pineapple tidbits in 100% juice, $1.35 for 15 oz.

Dole pineapple chunks in 100% juice, $1.39 for 20 oz.

Dole crushed pineapple in 100% juice, $1.39 for 20 oz.

Dole pineapple slices in 100% juice, $1.39 for 20 oz.

Funky Monkey Pink Pineapple freeze-dried fruitFunky Monkey MangOJ freeze-dried fruit, $2.39 for 1 oz.

Funky Monkey Pink Pineapple freeze-dried fruit, $2.39 for 1 oz.

Mariani mixed dried fruit, $3.99 for 8 oz.

Mariani sliced dried apples, $3.99 for 6 oz.

Mott's Healthy Harvest Country Berry applesauce, $2.48 for 6 3.9-oz. packs.

Mott's Healthy Harvest Peach Medley applesauce, $2.48 for 6 3.9-oz. packs.

Mott's Natural applesauce, $2.48 for 6 3.9-oz. packs.

Peeled Snacks Apricot-a-Lot dried fruit, $3.99 for 5 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Peeled Snacks Much-Ado-About Mango dried fruit, $3.99 for 2.8 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Sun-Maid California apricotsSanta Cruz Organic applesauce, $3.99 for 6 4-oz. cups.

Santa Cruz Organic Apple-Apricot sauce, $3.99 for 6 4-oz. cups.

Santa Cruz Organic Tropical Fruit sauce, $3.99 for 6 4-oz. cups; at select grocery stores.

Sun-Maid California apricots, $4.22 for 6 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Sun-Maid Calimyrna figs, $3.13 for 6 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Sun-Maid Mission figs, $3.08 for 7 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Sun-Maid mixed fruit, $3.10 for 7 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Sunsweet pitted dates, $2.99 for 8 oz.

Sunsweet Plum Amazins diced dried plums, $2.49 for 9 oz.

Sunsweet D'Noir prunes, $2.99 for 9 oz.

Sunsweet Ones prunes, $2.49 for 7 oz.

