The Health Must-Eat List: Frozen Treats

Watch out for added sugar here; we eliminated any product that listed it as the first or second ingredient. Also avoid foods that contain artificial sweeteners, which are used to sweeten products without adding caloriesbut can contribute to weight gain by training us to prefer their flavors over the natural sweetness of whole foods.

Ben & Jerry's Banana Peanut Butter Greek frozen yogurtBen & Jerry's Cherry Garcia FroYo, $4.39 for 16 oz.

Ben & Jerry's Banana Peanut Butter Greek frozen yogurt, $4.39 for 16 oz.

Ben & Jerry's Blueberry Vanilla Graham Greek frozen yogurt, $4.39 for 16 oz.

Ben & Jerry's Raspberry Fudge Chunk Greek frozen yogurt, $4.39 for 16 oz.

Ben & Jerry's Pistachio Pistachio ice cream, $4.39 for 16 oz.

Ben & Jerry's Vanilla ice cream, $4.39 for 16 oz.

Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Caramel Fudge ice cream, $4.39 for 16 oz.

Blue Bunny All Natural Caramel Praline Crunch frozen yogurt, $5.89 for 56 oz.

Blue Bunny All Natural Chocolate Vanilla Swirl frozen yogurt, $5.89 for 56 oz.

Blue Bunny All Natural Vanilla Bean frozen yogurt, $5.89 for 56 oz.

Del Monte Cherry Punch Halfpipe Fruit Chillers tubes, $2.50 for 8.

Del Monte Grape Berry Blizzard Fruit Chillers tubes, $2.50 for 8.

Del Monte Strawberry Snow Storm Fruit Chillers tubes, $2.50 for 8.

Dreyer's/Edy's Outshine Strawberry fruit barsDreyer's/Edy's Outshine Grape fruit bars, $4.39 for 6.

Dreyer's/Edy's Outshine Seasonal Picks Peach fruit bars, $4.39 for 6.

Dreyer's/Edy's Outshine Strawberry fruit bars, $4.39 for 6.

Häagen-Dazs Mango ice cream, $4.99 for 14 oz.

Häagen-Dazs Strawberry ice cream, $4.99 for 14 oz.

Häagen-Dazs Strawberry sorbet, $4.99 for 14 oz.

Trader Joe's Fat Free Strawberry Fruit Floes, $1.99 for 4.

Yasso Blueberry frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.

Yasso Coconut frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.

Yasso Mango frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.

Yasso Strawberry frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.

Yasso Vanilla Bean frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.

« Back to the Health Must-Eat List