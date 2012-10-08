Bethenny Frankel's Pumpkin Cheesecake

Levi Brown8 oz softened reduced-fat cream cheese+

3/4 cup raw sugar+

1 tsp vanilla extract+

2 eggs+

1 cup canned solid-pack pumpkin+

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon+

1/4 tsp nutmeg Ready-made graham cracker crust=

Pumpkin Cheesecake

One of the things I love most about fall is all the yummy things you can make with pumpkin. My recipe for pumpkin cheesecake is quasi-decadent, but it's made with canned pumpkin (rather than pumpkin-pie filling) and reduced-fat cream cheese, so you get more nutrients like vitamin A and fewer calories. I skip the sour cream to shave even more calories and keep saturated fat on the low side.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. With an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth (30 seconds).

Add eggs, one at a time; blend well after each. Mix in 1/4 cup sugar, pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour into graham crackercrust.

Bake 55 minutes or until filling is set. Run knife around edge of pan. Cool to room temperature; chill at least 4 hours (up to 24). (10 servings, 232 calories a slice)