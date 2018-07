vodka+

coffee liqueur+

cream+

ice +

nutmeg =

White Russian

You know the Skinnygirl rule about sweets and alcohol: No more than two a day—total. This White Russian recipe is the perfect two-in-one way to stay within your allotment.

Just pour 1 oz vodka, 1 oz coffee liqueur, and a splash of cream into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake, then strain into a chilled glass, and garnish with nutmeg. (1 serving, 189 calories)