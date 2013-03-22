Bethenny's Whole-Grain Bruschetta with Tomatoes and Basil

6 thin slices whole-grain French baguette or Italian bread+

1 garlic clove+

1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. olive oil+

3 plum tomatoes, chopped+

3 fresh basil leaves, chopped =

1 tsp. balsamic vinegar =

Pinch each of salt and pepper =

Whole-Grain Bruschetta with Tomatoes and Basil

You say tomato, I say yum! Nothing is better than juicy, ripe tomatoes in the summer. Now's the time to enjoy them fresh from the market or your garden. Here's a dish I like to serveso simple, you'll want to make it all season long.

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Arrange bread on a baking sheet. Bake for 5 minutes, or until toasted. Remove from oven.

2. Cut the garlic clove in half and rub on each slice. Drizzle slices with 1 tbsp. of the olive oil. Toss the tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar, and remaining oil in a bowl. Spoon onto slices. Season with salt and pepper. (2 servings, 176 calories each)