Get Toned Thighs and More

Jay Sullivan

Inner thighs can be hard to firm up, but this series gets the job done...with a fun side benefit.

Kristin McGee
May 25, 2012

Before I discovered yoga, my thighsespecially the inner partswere a bit, well, jiggly. Now, I've found a way to tone them up all over: Sumo Squat to Warrior 2 to Reverse Warrior to Extended Side Angle to Reverse Triangle (go through the sequence three times on both sides, three to five times a week).

You'll burn close to 100 calories if you do it for just 15 minutes. This series also strengthens and stretches my hips, waist, and butt, so I feel more confident in shorts. Plus, there's this extra benefit: a better sex life. Not only do these poses help you get into and hold positions more easily, but they also work your pelvic floor, leading to easier, stronger O's.

sumo-squat-yogaJay Sullivan1. Sumo Squat
With legs a bit wider than hip-width, turn toes out to 45 degrees, hands in prayer position. Inhale, push hips back, bend knees to come over toes.

warrior-2-yoga2. Warrior 2
Exhale, stretching arms out to sides. Turn left foot out 90 degrees, keeping left knee bent over ankle; at same time, turn right toes in 45 degrees and straighten right leg.

reverse-warrior-yoga3. Reverse Warrior
Inhale, dropping right hand down back of right leg as you arch gently back, bringing left arm back overhead at a 45-degree angle (keep front knee bent).

extended-side-angle4. Extended Side Angle
Exhale, hinging forward; bring left forearm across thigh and right arm forward and overhead. Repeat steps 3 and 4 two more times, then go to step 5.

reverse-triangle-yoga5. Reverse Triangle
Inhale, returning right hand to back leg and arching torso and left hand back while straightening front leg. Exhale, pivoting left toes in and right toes out; bend knees to return to squat with hands in prayer position. Repeat sequence on opposite side.

