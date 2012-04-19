Flaxseed Chicken "Milanese" With Arugula Salad

Recipe courtesy of Melissa d'Arabian, host of Food Network's Ten Dollar Dinners.

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 small chicken cutlets, pounded thin

1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs

2 tbsp. milled flaxseed

1 tbsp. grated parmesan

Olive oil, for spritzing

Salt and pepper

Arugula salad:

2-3 cups arugula

Juice of one lemon

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp. milled flaxseed

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rinse chicken, and gently pat almost dry. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.

2. In a small dish, mix together bread crumbs, flaxseed, parmesan, and salt and pepper. Spritz a large ovensafe saute pan with olive oil to coat lightly, and place on medium heat.

3. Coat the chicken cutlets in breadcrumb mixture, gently pressing the crumbs into the chicken. Place in heated pan and cook on first side just long enough to get a golden crust; about one minute. Gently flip the chicken over, place entire pan into oven, and bake until no longer pink in center; about 8 more minutes.

4. Meanwhile make the salad by tossing arugula with lemon juice, olive oil, parmesan, flaxseed, and salt and pepper. To serve, place cooked chicken cutlet alongside the salad.