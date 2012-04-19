Green Garbanzo Dip

Recipe courtesy of Alton Brown, Food Network host of Iron Chef America.

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

12 ounces, cooked, and cooled green garbanzo beans, about 2 cups, cooked via directions on bag

1/4 cup diced onion

1/3 cup packed parsley leaves

1 large garlic clove, sliced

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime or lemon juice

1 tbsp. brown miso (or 2 tsp. anchovy paste)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. red chili paste

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

5-6 tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

1. Place the garbanzo beans, onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, miso, salt, chili paste, and pepper into the bowl of a food processor for 15 seconds.

2. Stop to scrape down the sides of the bowl and process for another 15 to 20 seconds.

3. With the processor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Once all of the oil has been added, stop, scrape down the bowl and then process another 5 to 10 seconds. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.

4. Serve with chips or crackers. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.