Bethenny's Seared Scallops with Snow Peas

12 dry sea scallops+

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided+

1/4 teaspoon pepper+

3 tablespoons olive oil+

4 cups snow peas+

1 lemon wedge, juiced +

1 teaspoon lemon zest in strips =

Seared Scallops With Snow Peas

I struggle with prioritizing my time, which is why I love this recipeit's one of the easiest meals ever. One plate is just 166 calories!

Rinse scallops and pat dry. Set at room temperature for 5 minutes; season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in skillet over high heat until hot. Sear 6 scallops at a time (add 1 tablespoon oil for second batch), turning once (4-6 minutes per batch).

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in saute pan. Cook peas in 2 batches (2-3 minutes per batch). Remove from heat; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and lemon juice and zest. Serves 4