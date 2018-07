fresh mint+

raspberries+

raw sugar+

lemon juice+

water=

Raspberry Mint Lemonade

I'm a big believer that you eat with your eyes first. This drink isn't just delish—it's pretty, too.

Muddle 1/2 cup fresh mint with 2 cups raspberries. Strain through a sieve into a pitcher. Add 1/2 cup raw sugar, 1/3 cup lemon juice, and 2 1/2 cups water. Stir; pour over ice and garnish with mint and lemon.

(Five servings, 105 calories each)