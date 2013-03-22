Bethenny's Skinny Bloody Mary

Levi BrownVodka+

low-sodium tomato juice+

lime juice+

hot sauce+

Cajun spices+

Worcestershire sauce+

Skinny Bloody Mary

As cocktails go, Bloody Marys are fairly healthythe tomato juice is loaded with vitamin C; plus, the kick you get from the seasonings encourages slow sipping. Still, I used to shy away from them because theyre packed with sodium. But I discovered I could switch out regular tomato juice for the low-sodium kind and trade out salty ingredients like celery salt to slash the sodium without losing any of the flavor.

Start by combining first three ingredients in a glass with ice. Add 3 dashes of hot sauce and a dash of Cajun spices and Worcestershire. Stir well and garnish with a celery stalk. Need more kick? Add black pepper.