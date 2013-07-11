How Carbs Make You Thin... for Life

Research behind The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook shows strong evidence that a diet rich in carbs is the healthiest and most effective way to get and stay slim for life. But here's something to keep in mind: These carbs aren't the refined kind, packed with tons of additives and preservatives that come in crinkly packages from a vending machine. The CarbLovers Diet isn't about junk food (though you are allowed daily indulgences, including chocolate). The carb-rich foods that make you slender are packed with fiber, antioxidants, and Resistant Starch, the star ingredient that has helped so many feel full and lose weight on The CarbLovers Diet.

The CarbLovers Diet's secret weapon

What exactly is Resistant Starch? Carbohydrate-rich foods contain two types of starch. One is high-glycemic starch; like sugar, it gets absorbed into the bloodstream quickly and gives you a fast hit of energy. Another is called Resistant Starch, so named because it "resists" digestion. Hundreds of studies have shown Resistant Starch to be a natural appetite suppressant, metabolism booster, and overall health promoter. It produces fatty acids that trigger weight loss by turning on enzymes that melt fat, especially in the abdominal area; encouraging your liver to switch to a fat-burning state; and boosting satiety hormones that make you get and stay full longer. Resistant Starch is more than safe; you really can't eat too much of it. In fact, most people consume too littleabout 5 grams a day. Researchers believe we need at least twice that amount for optimal health and weight loss. That's why the CarbLovers menus include 10 to 15 grams daily of this important fat-burning nutrient, served up in delicious recipes like our Cornflake-Crusted Chicken Tenders and Triple-Cheese Mac.

The science of carbs and health

The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook doesn't hinge solely on the health and weight-loss benefits of Resistant Starch, though. All of our recipes have been created to pack the best possible ratio of the nutrients that research shows help to melt fat, boost satiety, and promote good healthand get you a much flatter belly. Belly bloat is one of the key symptoms of constipation, a common side effect of not eating enough healthy carbs.

The amazing carb-filled recipes in this book, including Chicken Cacciatore with Rigatoni and Grilled Flank Steak Fajitas, taste just as delicious as they sound. But they also contain a mix of carbohydrates that make them healthier and much more filling than most protein- or fat-loaded foods. The Resistant Starch and fiber in our recipes act as powerful appetite suppressants. They fill you up because they are digested more slowly than other types of foods and trigger a greater sensation of fullness in both your brain and your belly. Eating The CarbLovers Diet way, according to research, can help you consume 10% fewer calories a daywithout ever feeling hungry!

Slim people eat the most good carbs

For instance, one groundbreaking study looked at thousands of people to see what factors determine whether they stayed slim or gained weight over time. Conclusion: The slimmest people ate the most good carbsthe kind you'll find in the recipes in this bookand the chubbiest ate the least. The researchers confirmed that your odds of getting and staying slim are best when carbs comprise up to 64% of your total calorie intake, which mirrors what a day of eating the CarbLovers way delivers.

Another recent study found that making a simple lifestyle switchsuch as eating more carbs at dinnercan result in both weight loss and a reduction in body fat. Researchers in Israel put 78 overweight or obese police officers on a diet. Half were given a low-calorie weight-loss plan, while the other group followed the same diet but ate most of their carbohydrates at dinner. Incredibly, after six months the carbs-at-dinner group lost both more weight and body fatand they reported feeling less hungry than other dieters. The evening carb eaters also got healthier, with improvements in both their blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Researchers believe that eating your carbs at night may help elevate satiety hormones during the day, preventing feelings of hunger. Bottom line: Carbs satisfy, no matter what time of day you eat them.

The CarbLovers Diet may actually be one of the healthiest diets you can follow, whether you're trying to lose weight or simply maintain your current weight. Scores of studies conducted at top research institutions worldwide show that eating the right carbs is one of the smartest preventive measures you can take to keep your heart healthy, your cholesterol and blood pressure low, and your blood sugar balanced. A recent study by researchers in the United Kingdom published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that including three servings of whole grain foods in the diets of healthy people helped significantly lower their blood pressure; the researchers concluded that daily consumption of whole grains could thus decrease the incidence of stroke by 25% and coronary artery disease by 15%.

How carbs make you happy

As you cook and eat according to The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook, you might start to feel calmer, happier, and less stressed. The reason? Carbs boost mood-regulating, stress-reducing chemicals in the brain, while high-protein, fatty foods may deplete them, says Grant Brinkworth, PhD, lead researcher of a study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine. He followed 51 dieters on a carb-rich diet and 55 dieters on a low-carb plan. After a year, the carb eaters felt happier, calmer, and more focused than the carb-deprived group, who reported feeling stressed out. Stress produces high levels of hormones, such as cortisol, which boost your appetite and can lead to bingeing, says obesity researcher Elissa Epel, PhD, associate professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco.

In other words, enjoying the delicious recipes in The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook will make you look good and feel great! "Dieters feel so empowered once they lose weight on carbs. For the first time, they are able to lose weight by eating in a balanced manner, without cutting out entire food groups," says Sari Greaves, RD, spokesperson for the American Dietetic Association.