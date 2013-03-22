Bethenny's Pesto Vegetarian Lasagna

Jonny ValiantWhole-wheat lasagna noodles+

part-skim ricotta+

basil+

pine nuts+

pesto+

part-skim mozzarella =

Pesto Vegetarian Lasagna

Im all for eating lasagna, but I dont like the superheavy ones. So my go-to version is a veggie lasagna thats greener and fresher tasting (this ones all about pesto!) and way less fattening than the usual recipe.

To make, preheat oven to 350°. Cook 8 whole-wheat lasagna noodles according to package directions. Combine 15 ounces part-skim ricotta, 1/2 cup finely chopped basil, and 1⁄4 cup toasted pine nuts in a small bowl. Coat a lasagna pan with cooking spray; spread 2 tablespoons store-bought pesto across the bottom of the pan, then cover with half the noodles. Spread the herb-ricotta mixture over the noodles, and top with the remaining noodles. Cover with 1⁄4 cup pesto and sprinkle 4 ounces shredded part-skim mozzarella over the top. Bake for 30–45 minutes, or until heated through and bubbling. Makes 8 servings.