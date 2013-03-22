Bethenny's Pink Grapefruit Spritzer

Jonny Valiant
Bethenny Frankel
March 22, 2013

bethenny-grapfruit-spritzerJonny ValiantSeltzer water+
pink grapefruit juice+
candied ginger=
Pink Grapefruit Spritzer

Pacing yourself on New Years Eve can be tricky. Ideally, you want to follow every drink with something nonalcoholic, like my Pink Grapefruit Spritzer. I love that it looks like a Champagne cocktailso whether youre taking a breather from alcohol or not indulging at all, you wont get stuck answering annoying questions about why youre not drinking.

Just fill a wine glass with a few ice cubes, add 11/2 ounces seltzer water or club soda and 1/2 ounce fresh pink grapefruit juice, then garnish with a piece or two of candied ginger. Cheers!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up