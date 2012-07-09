Secrets of the World's Healthiest Women

Henrik Trygg/Corbis The secret to a long, healthy life in America? According to longevity researchers, it may be to act like you live somewhere else. It seems like every year another countrys lifestyle is touted as the new magic bullet to cure us of obesity, heart disease, and premature death: For an unclogged heart, herd goats and down olive oil like a Mediterranean. Avoid breast cancer and live to 100 by dining on tofu Japanese-style. Stay as happy as Norwegians by hunting elk and foraging for cowberries.

The places were usually told to emulate are knownas Blue Zones or Cold Spots. Blue Zones were pinpointed by explorer Dan Buettner and a team of longevity researchers and are described in his book The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Whove Lived the Longest. Theyre areas in Italy, Japan, Greece, California, and Costa Rica where the people have traditionally stayed healthy and active to age 100 or older. Similarly, Cold Spots, as identified by integrative medicine physician Daphne Miller, MD, author of The Jungle Effect, are five areas in Mexico, Iceland, Japan, Greece, and Cameroon with low rates of "Western" ailments like heart disease, depression, and certain cancers.

Now Id like to eat my way to a long life, but Im not about to start foraging for raw plantsI live in Brooklyn. I admire the vascular supremacy of Mediterranean folks, but I doubt I could completely replace butter with olive oil and chips with nuts. My kids would mutiny.

But its crucial that we all try, says David L. Katz, MD, founding director of the Yale Prevention Research Center: "The Centers for Disease Control has projected that one in three Americans will have diabetes by 2050." Message received! So I took a look at a few key regions to see whichhabits we Americans could make our own.

French women stay slim with petite portions

According to the best seller French Women Dont Get Fat by Mireille Guiliano, the paradox of how French women consume butter and cream without gaining can be explainedin two words: portion control. They have small amounts of fresh, quality food and antioxidant-rich wine, lingering over multiple courses and savoring every bite.

French women also tend to walk everywhere instead of attempting to get to the gym. "In France, they climb stairs. Many of the buildings are older and dont have elevators," says Steven Jonas, MD, professor of preventive medicine at Stony Brook University School of Medicine in New York and co-author of 30 Secrets of the Worlds Healthiest Cuisines. Plus, the price of gas is a lot higher, so people are motivated to walk instead of drive. All of this adds up to French women having a low incidence of heart disease and obesity (12% compared to the U.S.s 36%).

I admire the French "food is the focus" idea, in theory. If only I could while away the afternoon strolling from boulangerie to fromagerie. But as a working mother of two teenagers, I scramble to pull off a 30-minute meal. And thats OK, Dr. Jonas says: "Even if its quick, a homemade meal with whole ingredients is better than going to a restaurant with huge portions and empty calories."

Scandinavians eat farm to table

The traditional Northern European food philosophy Vincent Besnault/Getty Images is to eat what youor someone nearbygrew or gathered. The key words are local and fresh. Native plants include cruciferous vegetables, whole grains, and berries. Northerners eat omega-3-rich fatty fish, as well as elk and game birds, which tend to be leaner than farm-raised livestock.

The Nordic diet and way of life produces low rates of obesity (as low as 8%, depending on the country). Despite scarce sunlight, Icelandic and Scandinavian people actually suffer from depression less than Americans, possibly due to all those omega-3s.

In Scandinavia, theres also a physical component to producing food. "They expend energy growing and gathering," explains Amy Lanou, PhD, a senior nutrition scientist for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, D.C. "But that isnt feasible in many regions in America." If backyard gardening isnt possible for you, even a weekend apple- or berry-picking trip will connect you to your food and is a good workout to boot.

The Japanese value family connections

Okinawa, a Japanese island region, is known to have the highest concentration of centenarians (people aged 100 or older) in the world. Compared to Americans, they have an 80% lower rate of breast cancer death and less than half the rate of ovarian or colon cancer deaths. They also have much lower rates of dementia and a lower risk of heart disease.

How they do it: On Okinawa, they practice hara hachi bu, or eating until 80% full. A spiritual lifestyle that includes prayer and meditation seems to reduce stressand possibly ailments related to it. Low cancer rates are believed to be due to a high-fiber plant-based diet of rice, soy, cruciferous and sea vegetables, fruit, omega-3-rich fatty fish, and only a tiny bit of dairy and meat.

Just as crucial is a sense of connection and community. "In Blue Zones like Okinawa, there is strong social support, family bonds, and a value placed on continuing to be active in society into your 80s, 90s, and 100s," Buettner says. "The sense of belonging matters for lowering stress, disease prevention, and longevity."

Good fats lead to longer lives in the Mediterranean

The much-heralded Mediterranean diet has been linked to a longer life and a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, cancer, Parkinsons, and Alzheimers. As weve heard before, this diet includes good fats(olive oil, nuts, fish), lean proteins, antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, and a moderate amount of wine. Of course, its all about knowing when to say bastaenough. "Eat like an Italian" doesnt mean diving into a never-ending pasta bowl.

Buettner adds, "In Blue Zones like the island of Ikaria in Greece, you find extended families under one roof making family meals." Whats more, activity is a part of daily life"not something to suffer through at the gym."