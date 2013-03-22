Bethenny's Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Andrew McCaul

Dark chocolate chips+

candy canes+

mint extract+

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark

This time of year, with temptation staring you down all the time, only go for the stuff thats really satisfyingitll be easier to stop after a bite or two. My peppermint bark is the perfect indulgence for that very reason.

To make: Melt a 12-ounce bag of dark chocolate chips in a double boiler. Remove from heat, and stir in 5 crushed candy canes and 1 teaspoon mint extract. Line a small sheet pan with wax paper; pour in dark chocolate mixture, and sprinkle 5 more crushed candy canes over the top. Refrigerate until firm, then break into 15 chunks.