Bethenny's Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes

Peter TakWhole-wheat pancake mix+

canned pumpkin+

ground cinnamon+

ground ginger+

maple syrup =

Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes

These flapjacks are good any time of year, but somehow they taste even better when there's a nip in the air. And they've got fiber and vitamin A, so you can enjoy them knowing they're a great start to the day:

In a medium bowl, lightly whisk together 1 cup whole-wheat pancake mix, 1 cup cold water, 1/3 cup canned pumpkin, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger. Mix until batter is combined but still lumpy. Spray a griddle with nonstick spray, and heat on medium. For each pancake, spoon 1/4 cup batter onto the griddle, and cook for about 2 minutes or until bubbles appear. Then flip, cook for another 2 minutes, and transfer to a plate. Drizzle each with 2 teaspoons warm maple syrup and...dig in! Makes 8 pancakes.